Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac often faces criticism online for what she wears.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, likes to wear revealing clothing on the golf course.

While Spiranac often faces criticism from trolls and haters, she’s made sure that she won’t let them change who she is.

Spiranac recently admitted on a podcast episode that she won’t be changing anything – including her on-course clothing.

“I don’t mind being sexy. I love my body. It’s part of who I am,” Spiranac admitted on the podcast episode this month.

Hey, good for Paige. It’s clearly working for her and she enjoys it, so why change at this point?

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has built a huge following on social media, with millions of followers across her platforms.

Clearly, she knows what she’s doing.