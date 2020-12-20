Paige Spiranac Has Great Response To College Football Fan Critic

Everyone’s getting in on the College Football Playoff debate this year.

The College Football Playoff appears to have three spots locked in right now. Alabama should be the No. 1 seed following the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. Clemson should be the No. 2 seed following the ACC Championship Game win over Notre Dame. And Ohio State should be the No. 3 seed following the Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern.

But who will be No. 4?

Notre Dame is the odds-on favorite to get the final spot. The Fighting Irish were No. 2 in the rankings this week and they just lost to Clemson. With only one loss and a regular season win over the Tigers, Brian Kelly’s team will probably finish at No. 4.

But there are others who think someone like Texas A&M, Cincinnati or Oklahoma is more deserving. Popular golf social media personality Paige Spiranac is among those people.

ND doesn’t deserve to be in the playoffs — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 20, 2020

Spiranac is used to catching heat for her golf takes, but now she has Notre Dame fans coming after her. She appears to be well suited to handle it, though.

I like this lane — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 20, 2020

Well said, Paige.

The College Football Playoff final rankings will be out at noon E.T.