Paige Spiranac Has Message For San Diego Padres Fans

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has a history with San Diego Padres fans.

Spiranac, who played college golf at San Diego State, took some heat from Padres fans during last year’s playoff run.

“But no one went to the games when they sucked,” Spiranac tweeted in reaction to a clip of Padres fans supporting the team during the 2020 postseason.

But no one went to the games when they sucked🤔 https://t.co/q6m6fKCnOl — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 3, 2020

Spiranac revealed on her podcast that she got death threats from Padres fans for suggesting they were bandwagoners.

“In my 27-years I have never met a Padres fan, then I saw a video of everyone celebrating and being so excited in San Diego,” she said on her podcast, “Playing A Round.”

“I retweeted the video and said ‘this is funny as no one turned up to their games when they sucked.’

“Then I had all these Padres fans… I got lit up!

“I ended up apologizing and regretting it because I was getting death threats, people were like ‘come to El Cajon and I will cut you.’

“Some guy called me a washed-up porn star, he said ‘a washed-up porn star has no right talking about baseball – get back into it w—e.’”

Spiranac appears to be jumping on the bandwagon too, though. She loved what she saw from Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday night.

“I don’t wanna hate the Padres anymore. I like tatis jr too much,” she wrote.

I don’t wanna hate the Padres anymore. I like tatis jr too much pic.twitter.com/s4vL59DWCN — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 25, 2021

Tatis Jr. has become one of baseball’s most-entertaining players.

However, the Padres fell to the Dodgers, 6-5, on Saturday night.