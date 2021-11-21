Paige Spiranac Has Surprising Admission On Her Golf Game

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a pretty surprising admission on her golf game earlier this month.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, revealed that she would rather bogey the first hole than birdie it.

Seriously.

“Would you rather birdie the first hole or bogey it? I’m team bogey. Some of my best rounds have started with a bogey,” she wrote on Instagram.

Spiranac further admitted that she’s a head case out there.

“Apparently everyone is saying birdie and this just proves once again I’m a head case on the golf course,” she wrote.

When you would rather bogey the first hole than birdie it, yes, you are a pretty big head case on the golf course.