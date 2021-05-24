Paige Spiranac Shares Honest Admission Following Phil Mickelson’s Win

Paige Spiranac shared an honest admission on her Phil Mickelson fandom following his win at the PGA Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Mickelson made golf history on Sunday afternoon. He became the oldest major tournament winner in golf history at 50 years old. Mickelson now has six major tournament wins, as he won a major for the first time since 2013.

It’s been a tough couple of years for Mickelson, who really hadn’t contended at a major tournament in several years. Still, Mickelson remained confident in his game while others speculated about his future.

Spiranac was among that latter group. She admitted that part of her wanted Mickelson to retire so he could get into broadcasting.

“Phil winning yesterday was so good for golf. I selfishly wanted him to retire so we could see him in the booth but I guess we’ll have to wait for that and watch him thrill on the golf course for years to come. It’s a win win for all of us,” she wrote.

Mickelson clearly isn’t looking to retire anytime soon.

He’ll look to add another major tournament title to his resume next month, when the U.S. Open takes place at Torrey Pines in San Diego.