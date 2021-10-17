Paige Spiranac Was Very Wrong About 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports gambling personality Paige Spiranac was very wrong about one major college football team this week.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, took to social media earlier this week to proclaim her love for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were the No. 2 team in the country coming off a big win against Penn State. Iowa was set to take on Purdue on Saturday afternoon. Spiranac liked them in a big way.

Fast forward to Saturday afternoon and No. 2 Iowa lost to Purdue in one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 college football season.

Purdue knocked off Iowa, 24-7, to improve to 4-2 on the season. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, dropped to 6-1 on the year.

Spiranac took to social media to take her lumps.

“Things that didn’t age well. This,” she tweeted.

Things that didn’t age well. This. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 17, 2021

Hey, at least she’s being honest. No one is right about their gambling picks all the time (or, for most people, even half the time).

Iowa will look to rebound in two weeks against Wisconsin.