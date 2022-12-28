Paige Spiranac Jokingly Reveals Her 'Backup Plan'

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac has made quite the name for herself on social media.

The former professional golfer has 3.7 million followers on Instagram and nearly 750,000 followers on Twitter.

So, what would she be doing if she didn't have this successful media platform?

Spiranac made a joke about her potential career "backup plan" on Wednesday.

"There goes my backup plan," she wrote on Twitter in response to a report that Hooters is shutting down and rebranding.

Fortunately for Spiranac, she won't have to turn to that backup plan anytime soon. For now, she'll continue to be one of the most-followed media personalities in the world of golf.