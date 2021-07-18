Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Lowest Golf Score Ever

What’s your lowest golf score ever? Whatever it is, it probably is not as low as Paige Spiranac‘s.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality isn’t just a social media star. She’s a pretty great golfer, as well.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, competed professionally. She’s since become a star on social media, building a brand with millions of followers. Spiranac now does sports media work for PointsBet, as well.

In a recent YouTube video, Spiranac took questions from fans. One of the questions asked Spiranac to reveal her lowest golf score of all-time.

The answer: 63.

Spiranac clarified that her lowest golf score in a tournament setting is a 64. However, she’s beaten that score by one stroke in a non-tournament setting.

Spiranac took several more questions, revealing what tees she typically plays, why she doesn’t play professionally and more.

Elsewhere in the golf world, the final round of The Open Championship is set to take place on Sunday morning.

The final round of the final major of the golf year will air on NBC.