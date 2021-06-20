Look: Paige Spiranac Celebrates Major Career Achievement

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac celebrated a major career accomplishment this week.

Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has become one of the sport’s leading voices on social media.

The former college golfer has amassed more than 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 400,000 followers on Twitter. She has one of the biggest social media platforms in the sport and routinely shows that she knows how to use it.

NEW podcast episode! Going solo again! -I preview the US Open and talk about being credentialed for the first time

-Nut sack vs cleavage

-Is Bryson vs Brooks good for golf? And so much more so click the link to listen-https://t.co/sohGkpkWjS pic.twitter.com/zZoCq0JqXp — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 16, 2021

The numbers back that up, too.

Earlier this weekend, Spiranac revealed that she had the No. 1 voice in golf on social media, according to a study done by crowdtangle.com.

“I don’t normally post about my accomplishments but look what we built together! Thank you for always following and supporting,” she wrote.

While Spiranac’s biggest platform is Instagram, she continues to grow her voice on Twitter, as well. Spiranac has weighed in on the U.S. Open throughout the week.

“I shot 5 under the last time I played Torrey Pines. It’s insane how hard they can make a course by changing the course conditions and pin locations. I wouldn’t break 90 on this set up,” she tweeted earlier this weekend.

The 2021 U.S. Open continues on Sunday.