Watch Paige Spiranac Make A Hole-In-1 In Front Of Gary Player

Paige Spiranac has made plenty of incredible shots on the golf course. That being said, the highlight of her career might have just occurred this week.

On Tuesday morning, Spiranac tweeted “Made a hole in one in front of Gary Player.” Most of her followers believed her, but there was a decent portion of her fan base that wanted video evidence.

Well, that’s exactly what Spiranac gave her fans just a few minutes ago. Spiranac posted a video of her hole-in-one at the 14th hole of the Berenberg Invitational.

Player was awfully impressed with Spiranac’s approach from 148 yards out, as he ran over to embrace her after the ball went in the hole. It was a pretty awesome scene for everyone on the course this Tuesday.

Check it out:

And the video proof pic.twitter.com/bvQHfaSyE3 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 5, 2021

Spiranac’s followers immediately congratulated her after she posted this video on Twitter.

“What a moment and shot! Congrats, Paige Spiranac! Not many can say they had an Ace while playing with the great Gary Player,” one of her followers said. “Hope he signs as witness cause that’s a great scorecard to get framed.”

“Wow what an amazing accomplishment,” another follower replied. “Is that your first hole in one?? Not too shabby having a golfing legend to witness it to boot.”

It’ll be tough to top this moment, that’s for sure.