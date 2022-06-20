Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Club Throw Very Clear

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

There were plenty of storylines throughout the U.S. Open over the weekend. One being Grayson Murray's outbursts.

Murray tossed a club and snapped another over his leg in an outburst of frustration during play.

What does Paige Spiranac have to say about Murray's clear display of frustration? She actually approves.

Sure, golf's a sport enriched with tradition. But a few outbursts here and there help liven things up a bit.

"And that is a wrap on the U.S. Open," she said in a newly-published video. "Congratulations to Matthew Fitzpatrick. I picked him as my outbreak so I'm feeling pretty good about myself. There was another big storyline on Sunday. Grayson Murray full on tomahawked his putter, smacked a club over his leg and there's a lot of people who can relate.

"There's something about golf that just makes your blood boil. I've thrown my fair share of clubs. In other sports we tend to celebrate this emotion. We love fighting in hockey, the celebration dances in football. But in golf it's a gentleman's game and we want to keep the tradition.

"It's not like there was a home movie about a hockey player playing golf and changing the game. But do we want to see more of this? Maybe not the intensity of club throwing. But do we want to see more emotion from golfers or do we like how it is? Do we like the differences? I want to hear from you guys so comment down below. Are we team club throwing or are we team tradition?"

