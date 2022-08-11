Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On PGA vs. LIV Very Clear

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac recently shared her thoughts on the heated PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf debate .

During the most recent episode of her Playing-A-Round podcast, Spiranac went on an impassioned rant about the rapidly-shifting golf landscape.

Spiranac claims to be neither anti-PGA or anti-LIV, but she's clearly frustrated by players' complaints about the inconveniences on the PGA Tour.

She specifically ripped PGA Tour pro James Hahn for his recent criticisms of the tour's schedule.

"James Hahn had these series of tweets that were so incredibly out of touch," she said. "... They're going to keep wanting more and more and more. Where does it stop? At some point, you are an employee and there are some things that you have to do.

"... Stop being a f--king baby about it. You get to play golf for a living. You're making millions and millions of dollars."

"I understand that there are things that probably need to improve. I'm sure that the tour should've listened a little bit more, but the same things are going to happen with LIV," she added. "... Down the road, I think a lot of players are gonna be like 'Oh, maybe it was better on the PGA Tour.'"

What do you think of this take from Spiranac?