Photo: Paige Spiranac Is Ready For Masters Week

It’s officially Masters Week. Who’s excited?

Paige Spiranac certainly is.

The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality is pumped for this year’s Masters, as are the rest of us. Jordan Spieth is coming off a big win, Brooks Koepka is going to play and Dustin Johnson is aiming for a repeat, among other storylines. It should be a great week of golf at Augusta National.

Spiranac took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the start of the best week in golf.

Happy Masters week! — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 5, 2021

Spiranac had previously got fans in the Masters spirit when she released her line of golf towels. The former college golfer, who boasts more than 3 million followers on Instagram, had a Masters-themed photo to go along with the release. Unsurprisingly, the towels have gone viral on social media.

The Masters will not feature Tiger Woods this year, as the 2019 champion continues to recover from his serious car accident. However, the rest of the sport’s greats will all be in action at Augusta National later this week.

The first round of the 2021 Masters is set to begin on Thursday morning. Who will you be picking to take home the green jacket on Sunday?