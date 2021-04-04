Look: Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Message For Skip Bayless

Paige Spiranac was among those to trash Skip Bayless for his ridiculous tweet about the Gonzaga vs. UCLA game on Saturday night.

The Gonzaga vs. UCLA Final Four game was one of the best in college basketball history. The Bulldogs beat the Bruins, 93-90, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from star freshman Jalen Suggs. UCLA tied the game with less than five seconds to play, but Suggs was able to race up the floor and get a shot off. The shot went in, sending Mark Few’s team to the national title game.

Many are calling Saturday night’s game one of the best in history, including Verne Lundquist, who called the epic Duke vs. Kentucky game in 1992.

“When he calls at two in the morning, we started talking about that game and the different plays and how great it was,” Jay Bilas said. “[Bill] said that Verne Lundquist had called him. And Verne Lundquist called the Duke-Kentucky game in ’92. And he said, ‘Tell your partner Grant Hill he’s got to move one step back, because that’s the best game ever.’

“People know the real deal when they see it, and that was the real deal. I would put it up with any of the top games I’ve ever seen.”

Not Skip Bayless, though. The FOX Sports 1 personality said the game can’t be an all-time great because Suggs’ shot was “lucky.”

Spiranac had a blunt message for Bayless on Saturday night.

“All time bad take,” she wrote.

All time bad take https://t.co/FxAYCjolSv — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 4, 2021

Well said, Paige.