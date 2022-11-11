Paige Spiranac Names The Worst Thing About Being Famous

Former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac recently opened up about the best and worst parts of her job in an interview with Betsperts.

When it comes to the pros of being a popular figure on social media, Spiranac said she loves that she can connect with so many different people and inspire them.

On the flip side, there are some cons to having such a huge brand. For starters, Spiranac has to constantly travel.

To make matters worse, Spiranac has to deal with a lot of harsh comments.

"The hate. I’m a public figure which means anyone can comment on every aspect of my life, my opinions, my content, and my body," Spiranac said. "I’ve developed some thick skin and spent so much money on therapy to help me cope. I’m used to it now but there are times that it’s pretty intense where it will still get to me."

Spiranac also revealed that she has to deal with stalkers on social media.

"Stalkers, blackmail, lack of privacy. I went through a stretch this year where I was afraid to leave my house and was quite uncomfortable going in public," she explained. "I didn’t feel like I could live a normal life anymore. I went to a wedding after a stressful work trip and wanted to let loose. I was pounding some shots and having a great time until I noticed 4 guys videotaping me and taking pictures."

Spiranac currently has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Hopefully, her fans show her more appreciation moving forward.