Paige Spiranac Not Happy With New York Times After Olivia Dunne Article

Earlier this week, the New York Times posted a controversial article about LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The piece by Kurt Streeter claimed empowerment for female athletes is taking a step back due to the "sex sells" endorsement model.

This article received quite a bit of backlash for its controversial claims. The most recent big name to criticize the piece is golf personality Paige Spiranac.

Spiranac specifically called out other women who belittle Dunne for making money "differently than they would."

"I’m so sick of women belittling accomplishments of other women because it’s done differently than they would. @livvydunne is getting hate for making 2 million a year. She’s built a successful business (at 20) all while being a student-athlete. That’s badass," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Dunne's strong social media following has landed her countless endorsement deals in the new NIL era. The 20-year-old athlete won't say her specific yearly earnings, but she did admit it's more than seven figures.

“Seven figures,” she said, per NYT. “That is something I’m proud of. Especially since I’m a woman in college sports... There are no professional leagues for most women’s sports after college.”

Spiranac, a former collegiate golfer, has built her career off a similar model.