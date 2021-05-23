Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Phil Mickelson

Few golfers on the PGA Tour, if any, are more widely beloved than Phil Mickelson.

The lovable left-handed golfer is as personable as they come. Mickelson, 50, has competed at the top of the sport for multiple decades. However, it’s been a while since the California native won a major championship.

That could change on Sunday, though.

Mickelson, who last won a major championship in 2013 (The Open Championship), is in the lead at the PGA Championship this weekend.

It’s been an up and down couple of years for Mickelson. He hasn’t finished in the top five of a major tournament since 2016, after all.

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a brutally honest admission on her love for Mickelson.

“I don’t know if Phil is going to shoot 80 or 65 and that’s why we love him,” she tweeted with brutal honesty.

She’s very excited for the final round, though.

“I am so excited for the final round of the PGA Championship. Has surpassed expectations so far and you just know tomorrow is going to be wild with Phil leading,” she tweeted.

The final round of the PGA Championship will air on CBS.

Mickelson is set to tee off at 2:30 p.m. E.T.