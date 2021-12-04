Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Reaction To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Ben Roethlisberger era in the NFL appears to be coming to an end.

According to reports on Saturday, Roethlisberger has privately informed several former teammates and individuals within the organization that he plans to retire at the end of this season.

“Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

These reports of course garnered a slew of reactions from around the NFL world. While some praised all that Big Ben has accomplished in his 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, others were not so complimentary.

Golf influencer and Steelers fan Paige Spiranac responded to the news with a one-word expression of satisfaction.

“Good,” she wrote on Twitter.

While the six-time Pro Bowler has had plenty of great seasons since entering the league in 2004, Roethlisberger, 39, hasn’t exactly been stellar over the past few years. Through 10 games this year, the veteran QB has led his team to a disappointing 5-5 record behind 2,522 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. In a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, he added two interceptions to his season total.

If these reports are correct, Roethlisberger has just six games remaining in a Steelers uniform. His last game with the franchise would take place in a Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9.