Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Ben Roethlisberger News

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game.

Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing to his week’s game being his final home regular season game in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Thursday, per NFL.com. “But, looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season that is, I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But, in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular seasons, signs are pointing that way this could be it.”

Of course, no one would be too surprised if Big Ben returned for another year.

Big Ben saying he’s thinking about retiring at the end of every season pic.twitter.com/JzIZAaUPz7 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 30, 2021

Spiranac, a noted Steelers fan, doesn’t appreciate the jokes, though.

Get your jokes off while you can, though, because Big Ben might not be around for too much longer.