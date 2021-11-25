Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Bryson DeChambeau confused the golf world with his admission on his relationship with Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau and Koepka are set to play their own version of “The Match” on Friday afternoon. DeChambeau admitted that he’s felt bullied by Koepka.

“It’s disgusting the way the guy has tried to knock me down. There’s no need for it in the game of golf. He’s just tried to knock me down in every angle, every avenue and every way,” DeChambeau said. “For what reason? I don’t know. Maybe it’s because he’s jealous and he wants to get a part of that PIP money from the Tour. That’s probably a part of it because it was kind of squashed until this year when it was announced. It was like, ‘Woah. Why’s he trying to do it?’ That’s pretty much the best reason I have for it.”

Is this serious or is this just promotion for the match?

We’re not sure.

Wait, this WASN'T all a joke?

Well, this is awkward… https://t.co/uYQfspR5WI — Samantha Marks (@SamanthaSMarks) November 24, 2021

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is confused, as well.

I’m confused — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 24, 2021

At the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau and Koepka made it seem like everything had been squashed. Perhaps that was just an act, or perhaps things have gotten worse since.

Regardless, it should be fun to watch them play on Friday.