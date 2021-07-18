Paige Spiranac Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s Open Championship

Collin Morikawa is a major champion for the second time.

The 24-year-old golfer from California took home the title at The Open Championship on Sunday afternoon. Morikawa, who won the 2020 PGA Championship, came from behind at The Open Championship this weekend. He was -4 in his final round on Sunday, finishing the tournament at -15, at least two strokes up on the rest of the field.

Morikawa rallied past the tournament’s leader, Louis Oosthuizen, on Sunday. Oosthuizen started the day at -12, leading the rest of the field. However, he shot a 1-over in his final round and finished the tournament at -11, good for a tie for third place.

This is Morikawa’s second major tournament win. He joins an elite club with Tiger Woods, as one of two players to win both The Open Championship and the PGA Championship before turning 25.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac sees many more major tournament wins on the way.

“Collin Morikawa! I think we all know he’s going to win so many more majors,” she tweeted.

Morikawa will certainly be in position to win many more majors, but as Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy have shown, winning majors in your early-to-mid 20s doesn’t always result in more major wins down the line.

But few players, if any, have been better than Morikawa over the past year-plus.