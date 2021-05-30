Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Crazy Week In Golf

Golf had one of its most-eventful social media weeks of all-time this week.

Earlier this week, an interview with Brooks Koepka leaked on social media. In the interview, Koepka became disgusted at the sight/sound of Bryson DeChambeau. Koepka had to stop talking mid-interview as DeChambeau walked behind him.

Since the interview leaked, there’s been a lot of trash talk on social media. The trash talk continued when the next edition of “The Match” was announced.

Phil Mickelson, the reigning PGA Championship winner, and Tom Brady will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

Koepka reacted to the news with a “sorry bro” message for Rodgers. DeChambeau hasn’t backed down, though, as he’s fired some shots over social media, as well.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has been loving all of it.

Jordan Spieth back, Phil Mickelson winning a major, Brooks vs Bryson rivalry stronger than ever. This is a great golf year and it’s only May — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2021

When the PIP check comes in pic.twitter.com/msIs8qzSmk — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 25, 2021

Okay I’ll admit it, Tom Brady is the 🐐 https://t.co/wcLLUkjQg0 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 26, 2021

Forget Paul vs Mayweather. I would pay an unlimited amount to watch Brooks vs Bryson — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 26, 2021

And then Brooks said “sorry bro” to Aaron Rodger which Bryson responded saying he’s living rent free in Brooks head pic.twitter.com/O4XHVPgVUd — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 28, 2021

This is all good for the game.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced a $40 million bonus pool, called the Player Impact Program, that will reward golfers for driving engagement within the sport.

You have to think that Koepka, DeChambeau and Mickelson, among others, are in line to receive some nice bonuses as part of the program.