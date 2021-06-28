Paige Spiranac Reacts To Sunday’s Crazy Playoff Finish

The Travelers Championship featured one of the craziest playoff finishes in recent golf history on Sunday evening.

Harris English, 31, won the tournament on the eighth playoff hole. He birdied the eighth playoff hole to pull away from Kramer Hickok following a ridiculous playoff.

Both golfers finished the tournament at -13 and went to a playoff. They were tied after one playoff hole, then two, then three, then four, then five, then six and then seven. Finally, on the eighth playoff hole, English made a birdie for the win.

It was a pretty incredible finish.

Absolute theatre. 🍿@Harris_English birdies the eighth playoff hole to claim the @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/3MmLjcqpI6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2021

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news on social media.

“Of course golf twitter would be complaining about the playoff. More golf is good,” she wrote.

“The best part of the playoff was watching the fans go crazy! Every tournament this year has been great. I love golf.”

The best part of the playoff was watching the fans go crazy! Every tournament this year has been great. I love golf — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 28, 2021

It has been a pretty great couple of months for golf. We’ve had several ridiculously entertaining finishes in recent weeks.

Hopefully the next major delivers in similar fashion, when The Open Championship is set to begin in two weeks.