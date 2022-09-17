Paige Spiranac Reacts To Being Called Out By Fox News Host

Earlier this week, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac revealed that she deleted comments on her social media posts from fans that contained vulgar content.

Spiranac said she received fat-shaming messages from a number of those in the comments section - and worse. Instead of continuing to read the messages, she simply deleted them.

That rubbed Fox News host Lisa Boothe the wrong way. She thinks Spiranac should live with the comments because she "objectifies" her own body.

Well, Spiranac saw that comment and quickly responded.

"I clearly stated a big part of my brand is my body and that comes with a territory," she said. "I do believe people can and should state their opinions without being cruel for no reason. Exactly like you did. You explained yourself without fat shaming or slut shaming me and I respect that."

Good for her.