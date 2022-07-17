Paige Spiranac Reacts To Cam Smith's Win At The Open

Cam Smith made history at The Open Championship today, becoming just the fourth Australian to win the prestigious event. But as impressive as that achievement was, the real accomplishment may have been earning Paige Spiranac's seal of approval.

Taking to Twitter, Spiranac congratulated Smith for his big win. She also took a moment to congratulate herself for picking Smith to win the final round and claim the title.

"Congrats to Cam Smith for a historic win. And congrats to myself for picking him to win," Spiranac tweeted.

Spiranac's tweet is going viral with over 5,000 likes in a few hours. But given that Cam Smith doesn't have a Twitter account, he was not among them.

Cameron Smith overcame a four-stroke deficit heading into the final round. Despite surging performances from Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young, Smith was nigh unstoppable when he reached the back nine.

Smith had five straight birdies to start the back nine, he finished it with a 30 on the 36-par nine holes to give him a final score of 64 on the day.

The win capped off an incredible year for Smith that included two PGA Tour wins, a top five finish at the Masters and a career-best performance at the PGA Championship.

Who knows what 2022 will bring for the Australian golf star? Whatever it is, he will have a lot more support from golf bettors moving forward.