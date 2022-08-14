Paige Spiranac Reacts To Dramatic Finish At St. Jude Championship

The 2022 St. Jude's Championship ended in dramatic fashion as Will Zalatoris topped Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to win the event. And Paige Spiranac loved every moment of it.

Taking to Twitter, Spiranac admonished those who said St. Jude's Championship field was boring. She praised the playoff for being so exciting and reaffirmed her love of the sport.

"Remember when people were saying this tournament was boring and the leaderboard sucked LOL. What a playoff. I love golf," Spiranac wrote.

Spiranac's post is going viral with over 1,000 likes in half an hour. But based on the results we saw, there's good reason that people are so enthused.

Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka went stroke for stroke in the first two rounds of the playoff. But on the third hole, Zalatoris got his ball in in four while Straka couldn't. The end result was Zalatoris' first win of the 2021-22 PGA Tour.

2022 has been a frustrating year for Zalatoris. He lost the Farmers Insurance Open to Luke List in a playoff then finished in a tie for sixth at the Masters.

The close calls continued he came in second at the PGA Championship - narrowly losing to Justin Thomas in a playoff - before finishing in a tie for second at the U.S. Open.

Perhaps this first win in a tournament playoff will be the boost of confidence Zalatoris needs to start the 2022-23 PGA Tour with more gusto.