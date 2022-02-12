Sam Ryder just delivered a shot that most golfers can only dream of.

Lining up for a nerve-racking tee shot on the iconic 16th stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale, the 32-year-old pro hit it pure and spun one in for a hole-in-one. Unsurprisingly, this ace resulted in an earth-rocking celebration from the thousands of fans huddled around the green at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Well known as the rowdiest hole in golf, today’s crowd certainly delivered. Hundreds of beer cans came flying down from the stands and onto the area surrounding the green — a scene almost unprecedented in the golfing world.

Former professional golfer and media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to this incredible shot on Twitter.

“I can’t even imagine the feeling of making a hole in one on 16th. The noise. The beer shower,” she wrote.

With today’s hole-in-one, Ryder becomes the tenth player in the history of the tournament to hit an ace on 16. Including today’s, six of these 10 aces have come during Saturday’s third round. The most recent hole-in-one on 16 came at the hands of Francisco Molinari in 2015. Arguably the most iconic was Tiger Woods’ ace in 1997.

Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala currently lead the tournament at 12-under. Ryder is tied for 29th at 6-under.