Paige Spiranac Reacts To Jon Rahm’s U.S. Open Win

It’s been quite a month for Jon Rahm.

The Spanish golfer made history at the U.S. Open on Sunday, becoming the first golfer from his native country to win the major tournament.

Rahm, 26, is coming off a pretty crazy couple of months. The former Arizona State golfer became a father, was forced to withdraw from The Memorial after leading the tournament through three rounds and, now, he’s a major champion for the first time.

The golf world is thrilled to see Rahm win a major for the first time. He played incredibly down the stretch at Torrey Pines, sinking a long putt on the 18th hole that proved to be the shot of the entire tournament.

Former collegiate golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac took to Twitter following Rahm’s win to praise the golfer.

“LFG Jon Rahm. Much deserved,” she tweeted.

LFG Jon Rahm. Much deserved — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 21, 2021

The U.S. Open delivered throughout the weekend.

“This was an amazing US Open. Great venue, drama, meltdowns, fans back, and Rahm winning! What. A. Tournament,” she added.

This was an amazing US Open. Great venue, drama, meltdowns, fans back, and Rahm winning! What. A. Tournament. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 21, 2021

We’re now three majors into the 2021 golf schedule.

Next up: The Open Championship from Royal St George’s Golf Club beginning on Thursday, July 15. Hopefully it delivers like the U.S. Open did.