Paige Spiranac Reacts To Latest Phil Mickelson Rumor

Nearly 24 hours ago, the golfing world learned that Phil Mickelson will not be playing in the year's second major.

On Friday afternoon, the PGA Championship issued a statement announcing Mickelson withdrew from the tournament. As of right now, he won't be defending his title.

"We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship," the statement read. "Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate. We wish Phil and Amy the very best and look forward to his return to golf."

It's unclear why Mickelson isn't participating, but one rumor suggests he's not playing his best golf.

"The San Diego rumor mill has Phil playing bad golf at local courses. I’ve heard two recent rounds in the high-70s at The Farms, which factored into the pass on PGA," golf insider Matt Ginella said.

Former golf pro and current analyst Paige Spiranac suggested that course isn't easy.

"To be fair the Farms can eat you alive," she said.

Mickelson already missed the Masters following his controversial comments about the new Saudi-backed golf league. Earlier this week, the PGA Tour made it clear players from the Tour will not be allowed to compete in LIV Golf events.

It's a bummer fans won't be able to see Mickelson defend his title.