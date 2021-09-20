Paige Spiranac Reacts To Max Homa’s Win On Sunday Night

Most of the sports world was focused on football today – and for good reason – but there was some entertaining golf on Sunday afternoon, as well.

The Fortinet Championship wrapped up on Sunday. It was another win for Max Homa, who’s had an incredible 2021 season.

Homa finished the tournament at -19. He shot a seven-under 65 during the final round to wrap up his championship.

Mad Max strikes again! Max Homa holed out for eagle and couldn’t be stopped on his way to winning the first event of the 2021-22 season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TYp8vj2Ita — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 20, 2021

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac – the most followed golfer on Instagram – shared her reaction to Homa’s win on Sunday night.

“Max Homa is good at twitter, better at golf. He’s great for the game. He’s shown you can be active on social media and balance that with being a winner on tour. Impressive,” she tweeted.

Max Homa is good at twitter, better at golf. He’s great for the game. He’s shown you can be active on social media and balance that with being a winner on tour. Impressive — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 20, 2021

Spiranac believes Homa will make a serious run at a major championship soon, too.

“100%,” she said when asked if Homa will eventually win a major. “He plays well on big boy courses and will get it done.”

The 30-year-old golfer now has three wins on the PGA Tour. It will be very fun to watch him moving forward.