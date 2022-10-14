Paige Spiranac Reacts To "Most-Followed Golfers" List

Twitter account GolfMagic recently revealed a list of the current "Most Followed Golfers" on Instagram.

Golf personality and former European Tour golfer Paige Spiranac sits atop the list at No. 1 with 3.6 million followers on the photo sharing app — topping international golf superstar Tiger Woods by 600,000 followers.

Spiranac took to Twitter with a reaction to this list.

"This just in. Men like golf and boobs," she wrote.

Spiranac is the only non-PGA Tour or LIV Golf star on this top-10 list. Spots number 2-6 are all occupied by active PGA Tour golfers. 7-10 are held by members of the Saudi-backed spinoff golf series.

Every golfer on this list has at least 1 million followers — save for No. 10 Bubba Watson with 947,000.

These numbers will no doubt continue to rise as Spiranac expands her reach in the golf world.