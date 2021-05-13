Paige Spiranac Reacts To NCAA’s Controversial Golf Decision

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is among those who have reacted to the NCAA’s controversial golf decision this week.

Earlier this week, the NCAA canceled a women’s golf regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The NCAA women’s golf regional was canceled on Wednesday morning right before it was about to start. The NCAA said that while the golf course was playable, it was not up to championship conditions due to rain.

“Therefore, the top six teams that were seeded will advance along with the top three individuals that were not on those teams,” NCAA committee representative Brad Hurlbut said. “Again, heart-wrenching decision that we had to make. The course is playable, but not playable at a championship level.”

Video of the NCAA’s announcement went viral on social media.

So here it is, the LSU regionals at Baton Rouge has been cancelled due to the course being “PLAYABLE BUT NOT AT A CHAMPIONSHIP LEVEL”!!!!! Disgraceful how this whole week has been handled!!!! Every player worked so hard for this week and this is how we are treated!!! SHAMEFUL!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8FGrfYKLN — Sara Byrne (@sarabyrne01) May 12, 2021

Spiranac, who played college golf, had a blunt message for the NCAA on Twitter.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. The NCAA sucks,” she wrote.

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. The NCAA sucks https://t.co/AilfSdSGvN — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 12, 2021

LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama are the six teams that get to advance despite not playing the regional.