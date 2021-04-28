The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To PGA Golfer’s Mullet Haircut

While Cameron Smith’s girlfriend doesn’t appear to be a big fan of his mullet haircut, the PGA Tour golfer seems to have a supporter in Paige Spiranac.

Smith has become known on tour for his mullet haircut. He initially promised his girlfriend that he would cut the mullet once he won a PGA Tour event.

Well, Smith won the Zurich Classic this past weekend alongside his playing partner, Marc Leishman. However, the mullet isn’t going anywhere.

“I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it’s not going away. I mean, I feel like it’s part of me now,” Smith said in a post-match interview.

Smith’s girlfriend reacted to the statement on Instagram.

“Yea I know hahaha congratulations babe, Marc and team!!!” she wrote.

Spiranac, a former collegiate golfer turner social media personality, appears to be a big fan of the mullet as well.

Smith, an Australia native, has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour thanks to his fun hairstyle. It clearly does not appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.