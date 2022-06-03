Paige Spiranac Reacts To PGA Tour Star's Awful Shot

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

On Friday morning, former World No. 1 Jon Rahm showed that professional golfers aren't that different from the rest of us.

On just the second hole of his second roudn, Rahm nearly hit someone with a club. Following an off shot - for him - he tossed his club in frustration. It bounced off his golf bag, flew in the air, and nearly hit a woman walking with a microphone.

Just a few holes later, Rahm lined up a shot from the middle of the fairway. Hoping to get the ball in close, the reigning U.S. Open champion shanked the shot way off line.

Video of the shot immediately went viral on social media, with the golfing world feeling at ease knowing even the pros hit terrible shots.

Not long after the clip went viral, golf analyst Paige Spiranac reacted to Rahm's shot. She had a piece of advice for the star golfer.

"Should've put his change in the other pocket," she joked.

On his very next shot, Rahm stuck the recovery shot to just five feet.

He managed to bounce back from his early struggles while carding a two-under, 70 to get to two-under for the tournament.

He currently sits six shots back of the leader, Cameron Smith.