Paige Spiranac Reacts To Watching Tiger Woods Struggle Today

Just like many fans around the golf world, Paige Spiranac hates seeing Tiger Woods struggle the way he is this Saturday.

The all-time great golfer is clearly in some serious pain as he limps his way around the golf course at Southern Hills.

"It’s hard watching Tiger be in so much pain. The fight he has to get through this round is incredible," Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Woods' injury issues have obviously played a serious role in his Round 3 struggles. With five straight bogeys and a triple-bogey on No. 6, Woods is 9-over through 17 holes and 12-over for the tournament.

This performance has some similarities to his late-round collapse at the 2022 Masters last month. After doing just enough to make the cut in the first two rounds, it just seems as though he doesn't have enough gas in the tank to compete for a full four-round tournament.

Will Tiger be able to take the course for Sunday's final round?