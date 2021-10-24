Paige Spiranac Revealed The 1 Thing She Won’t Talk About

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is pretty much an open book online – except for one topic.

Spiranac, who played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has become one of the most-followed personalities in sports. She has more than 3 million followers on Instagram and hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter.

The sports media personality is constantly interacting with her fans and being pretty open about her opinions. However, there’s one topic she won’t touch.

Spiranac has made sure to keep her personal life private.

“I get this question a lot, and I refuse to answer that and I have my reason,” Spiranac said on a previous edition of her podcast.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said.

However, she added: “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them.”

Spiranac believes that talking about that stuff will lead to more drama down the road.

“If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public,” Spiranac said.

“Also, it’s just people tend to get involved, and I don’t like that. When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it.”

Spiranac covers just about everything else on her podcast, Playing A Round, which can be listened to here.