Paige Spiranac Reveals 1 Change To Her Golf Experience

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac recently named one change she’s made to her golf experience.

Spiranac, a former golfer at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has amassed a huge following on social media, constantly updating fans on her golf experience.

Earlier this week, Spiranac revealed that she’s been attempting to walk more on the golf course. Everyone loves a good golf cart, but Spiranac has been attempting to walk more.

The former professional golfer believes it helps her game.

“Rain, snow, or sunshine I’ve been making an effort to walk more on the golf course⛳️ I feel like it makes my rounds better but it’s hard when you’re carrying massive jugs around….those water bottles add so much weight,” she wrote.

Few things are better than walking the course on a nice, breezy day.

When it’s really hot (or a bit cold), the golf cart is absolutely necessary, though.