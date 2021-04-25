Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Big Wish For Tiger, Charlie Woods

Paige Spiranac took to Twitter on Sunday evening to reveal her big wish for Tiger and Charlie Woods moving forward.

This weekend is the Zurich Classic, a rare team event tournament on the PGA Tour. There are 80 teams in the tournament, with one partner being chosen via the Tour priority rankings. The playing partner is then chosen through the PGA Tour or via a sponsorship exemption.

We’re likely a ways out from this being possible, but Spiranac would love to see Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, playing in this event one day.

“I want Tiger and Charlie to play in the Zurich as a team one day. I need it,” she wrote.

Most of the golfing world likely feels similar.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods played at the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort back in December.

“This is the first tournament I’ve ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he’s not the star of the show,” Padraig Harrington said. “He should note that himself. He ain’t the star of the show this week. And that’s very much among the players and the pros. We’re all going down the range, and everybody is stopping to watch Charlie. ‘Move out of the way, Tiger.’ It is incredible the buzz it’s created.”

We’d certainly like to see it happen again in an official PGA Tour capacity down the line.