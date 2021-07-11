Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball.

It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening.

All eyes will be on one particular talent this year: Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is set to both pitch and hit in this year’s All-Star Game. He will be taking part in the Home Run Derby, too.

Baseball fans across the globe cannot wait to see Ohtani hit in Denver. Some believe that he will be able to hit a ball out of the stadium during the Home Run Derby on Monday evening.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac doesn’t give baseball a ton of attention on her feeds. However, even she is a big fan of Ohtani – her favorite MLB player.

“He’s my favorite,” she tweeted.

Many feel similarly.

The 2021 Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday night. Ohtani will be up against Soto in the opening round.

You are not going to want to miss that one.