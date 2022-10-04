Paige Spiranac Reveals Her 'Bucket List' Golf Courses

On Tuesday afternoon golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her bucket list of golf courses that she would like to play.

Among the more popular choices on her list were Augusta National - home of the Masters - and Pine Vally.

"So, of course, I have Augusta National and Pine Valley both on my list. I think everyone in the golf world would agree with me here - if you haven't already played those beautiful golf courses," she said. "It would be an absolute dream to play both."

"Next up we're going to Oakmont. So, both of my parents are from Pittsburgh, hence why I'm a Steelers fan, a Penguins fans, we don't talk about the Pirates. I would love to go there and play with my parents. I haven't been back since I was a baby so I think that would be so much fun. And lastly, we have Bear Creek. I grew up across the street from this golf course and it is men only.."

Here's the full list from Spiranac.

What do you think of the list?