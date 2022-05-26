Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Charles Schwab Challenge Picks

Another major championship is in the books with Justin Thomas winning the PGA Championship in a playoff over Will Zalatoris.

Both golfers were back out on the course this morning for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Before the action kicked off, though, golf analyst Paige Spiranac revealed her picks for the event.

Right off the bat, Spiranac eliminated Thomas and Zalatoris after their playoff battle in the PGA Championship last weekend. She thinks both players will be exhausted coming off of that event.

"Here are some players like I'm liking for this week. For outrights, I'm liking Kevin Kisner, Tom Hoge and Abraham Ancer. For my top-10 picks I'm going with Tommy Fleetwood and Davis Riley and for top-20, let's go with Scott Stallings and Kevin Streelman."

Here's the full breakdown from Spiranac.

So far, her outright picks aren't looking too great as Kisner, Hoge and Ancer are all over par right now. Kevin Streelman is also over par, leaving Paige's hopes hanging on Tommy Fleetwood and Davis Riley.

The action can be seen on ESPN+ right now or Golf Channel at 4:00 p.m. ET.