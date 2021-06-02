Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite Time To Play Golf

What’s the best time to play golf?

The correct answer, of course, is “any time.” However, everyone who plays golf probably has a preferred time to be out on the course.

Some, perhaps of an older generation, might like to get out on the course as early as possible. Others, meanwhile, might prefer a late-morning start, allowing for some extra rest in the morning. And then there are those who prefer to be out on the course in the afternoon/evening time.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to be in the latter group.

Spiranac, who’s developed a massive following on social media, with more than 3 million Instagram followers, said late afternoon golf rounds are the best.

“Late afternoon golf rounds >” she wrote.

Late afternoon golf rounds > — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 31, 2021

Of course, to those living on the West Coast, late afternoon rounds can interfere with East Coast sports. But perhaps there’s a phone streaming situation that would allow for you to entertain both.

There is plenty of playoff action to watch tonight.

The NBA has four playoff games – Sixers vs. Wizards, Knicks vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Grizzlies and Clippers vs. Mavericks. The NHL, meanwhile, has Winnipeg vs. Montreal and Colorado vs. Las Vegas.