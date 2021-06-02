The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Favorite Time To Play Golf

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

What’s the best time to play golf?

The correct answer, of course, is “any time.” However, everyone who plays golf probably has a preferred time to be out on the course.

Some, perhaps of an older generation, might like to get out on the course as early as possible. Others, meanwhile, might prefer a late-morning start, allowing for some extra rest in the morning. And then there are those who prefer to be out on the course in the afternoon/evening time.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to be in the latter group.

Spiranac, who’s developed a massive following on social media, with more than 3 million Instagram followers, said late afternoon golf rounds are the best.

“Late afternoon golf rounds >” she wrote.

Of course, to those living on the West Coast, late afternoon rounds can interfere with East Coast sports. But perhaps there’s a phone streaming situation that would allow for you to entertain both.

There is plenty of playoff action to watch tonight.

The NBA has four playoff games – Sixers vs. Wizards, Knicks vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Grizzlies and Clippers vs. Mavericks. The NHL, meanwhile, has Winnipeg vs. Montreal and Colorado vs. Las Vegas.


