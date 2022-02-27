The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her New Co-Host: Golf World Reacts

Paige Spiranac on Instagram.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had some big news to share on her podcast this week.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since built up a massive following in the golf world.

She’s adding to her following by linking up with fellow golf media personality Amanda Rose.

The two women will be co-hosting a podcast moving forward.

Rose, a Florida grad, has built up a big following of her own. Not everyone appears to be in favor of the partnership, though.

They don’t seem to care, though.

“I was not upset and thought the podcast was fun and am an avid woman golfer who loves listening to women who are also obsessed with the game. You go girls!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“We need more women in golf!! It’s the best sport!” another fan added.

Best of luck, Paige and Amanda.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.