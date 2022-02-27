Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had some big news to share on her podcast this week.

Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since built up a massive following in the golf world.

She’s adding to her following by linking up with fellow golf media personality Amanda Rose.

The two women will be co-hosting a podcast moving forward.

NEW podcast is out with my new co host @AmandaGolf59😍 Spicy episode covering all the drama that’s been happening in golf lately! Click the link to listen-https://t.co/bpROTiKXKk pic.twitter.com/1zah2s1EA0 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 26, 2022

Rose, a Florida grad, has built up a big following of her own. Not everyone appears to be in favor of the partnership, though.

Good morning to everyone, especially all of the people who are ~so~ upset about my latest podcast announcement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPOhiWOYSo — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) February 27, 2022

They don’t seem to care, though.

Good morning co host😍 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 27, 2022

“I was not upset and thought the podcast was fun and am an avid woman golfer who loves listening to women who are also obsessed with the game. You go girls!!!!” one fan tweeted.

“We need more women in golf!! It’s the best sport!” another fan added.

Best of luck, Paige and Amanda.