The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Pick For Greatest Athlete Ever

Paige Spiranac on social media.

Who’s the greatest athlete of all-time?

In the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, the GOAT debate has been reenergized, with many giving the title to the New England Patriots quarterback.

Spiranac isn’t, though.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality ran down her list of “greatest” athletes on social media this week:

  • Greatest champion: Joey Chestnut
  • Greatest nickname: Wayne “The Great One” Gretzky
  • Greatest skills: Bo Jackson
  • Most influential: Tiger Woods

The pick for “greatest athlete of all-time,” though, goes to the one and only Michael Jordan.

Going with Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete of all-time is a pretty solid pick. You can make an argument for a number of athletes, including Gretzky, Brady, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and many others.

Not many are going to debate the pick of Michael Jordan, though.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.