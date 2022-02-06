Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Pick For Greatest Athlete Ever

Who’s the greatest athlete of all-time?

In the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement, the GOAT debate has been reenergized, with many giving the title to the New England Patriots quarterback.

Spiranac isn’t, though.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality ran down her list of “greatest” athletes on social media this week:

Greatest champion: Joey Chestnut

Greatest nickname: Wayne “The Great One” Gretzky

Greatest skills: Bo Jackson

Most influential: Tiger Woods

The pick for “greatest athlete of all-time,” though, goes to the one and only Michael Jordan.

Who is the GOAT athlete? 🐐@PaigeSpiranac gives her take 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ufx79YQ85U — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 3, 2022

Going with Michael Jordan as the greatest athlete of all-time is a pretty solid pick. You can make an argument for a number of athletes, including Gretzky, Brady, Serena Williams, Simone Biles and many others.

Not many are going to debate the pick of Michael Jordan, though.