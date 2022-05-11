Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For Byron Nelson Classic

Late Tuesday night, golf analyst Paige Spiranac revealed her picks for the upcoming Byron Nelson Classic.

She did so with a unique caveat. Admittedly, Spiranac said she hasn't done very well with her picks, so she's asking those listening to her advice to take the opposite of what she says.

"Since I'm running ice cold with my picks, we're going to use a little reverse psychology," she said. So the players I think you should fade, that's who you're going to bet and the players I like this week, you're going to fade them."

She then launched into her picks.

"Here are the players I don't like, so they're probably going to win," she said. "Will Zalatoris - this course is easy from tee to green which means it's going to be a putting contest and he's not a good putter. Scottie Scheffler - he can't keep winning, right? Talor Gooch - every time I pick him, he never gets it done for me."

As for who she likes...

"And you know the drill by now, these are the guys that I like which means they're probably going to miss the cut. I'm liking Sam Burns, Jhonattan Vegas and Sebastian Munoz."

Who will win it all?