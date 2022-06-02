Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Picks For The Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club is officially off and running. Golf enthusiast and well-known social media celebrity had revealed her pick to win it.

Spiranac published a video revealing her pick on Wednesday night. She believes Rickie Fowler is going to surprise a ton of people this weekend.

She's also anticipating Patrick Reed and Adam Scott having solid performances.

Another name to watch is Will Zalatoris. He play incredibly well at the PGA Championship and it's only a matter of time before he becomes a consistent winner.

“I fought like crazy all day,’’ Zalatoris, who shot a 1-over-par 71 in regulation Sunday and was 1-under in the three-hole playoff, said, via New York Post. “Pretty proud of the result that I had. I think [Saturday] was really the day that looking back on it, I was pretty frustrated with (he shot 73).

“I’m obviously pretty proud to be sitting in this position considering Saturday, never thought I would have been standing here. I’m pretty excited where my game is at for sure and I know I’m going to get one. Just a matter of time.’’

The Memorial Tournament began Thursday morning and runs through the weekend.