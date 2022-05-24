Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Preference For Major Playoffs

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Over the weekend, Justin Thomas secured his second PGA Championship with an improbable comeback win.

Entering the day seven shots behind the leader, Mito Pereira, Thomas needed a solid round on Sunday to get back into the mix. That's exactly what he did, carding a three-under, 67 to tie with Will Zalatoris after 72 holes.

Thomas and Zalatoris then entered a three-hole playoff where the 2017 PGA Champion emerged victorious. Following the round, former professional golfer and current analyst Paige Spiranac said she thinks the three-hole playoff format is perfect.

"The PGA Championship has ended and congratulations to Justin Thomas! He beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff. I thought was absolutely perfect. One-hole playoff, not enough. 18 holes the next day? Way too much. Three holes? Just right," she said.

She's right.

Anything can happen in one hole of golf to completely derail a player's chances. However, playing three holes gives plenty to time for a winner to be determined.

Also, the fans sitting at home don't want to watch another 18 holes of golf on a Monday following the weekend of play.