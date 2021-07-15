Paige Spiranac Reveals She’s Blocked By 1 Star Golfer

The final major of the golf season is set to begin on Thursday morning. The Open Championship – or the British Open to some – will begin early tomorrow.

The name of the tournament has prompted some discussion.

Former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a message for her followers on Wednesday: it’s The Open Championship.

“The Open week! Here’s your reminder to not call it the British or the British Open or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything,” Spiranac joked.

The Open week! Here’s your reminder to not call it the British or the British Open or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 12, 2021

Phil Mickelson, who won The Open Championship in 2013, also revealed his thoughts.

“Every year I come over here, there’s a debate on if it’s the Open or British Open. The Earl of Airlie referred to it as the British Open when awarding Bobby Jones the Claret Jug in 1930 at Hoylake. Both are acceptable,” the legendary golfer tweeted.

Every year I come over here, there’s a debate on if it’s the Open or British Open. The Earl of Airlie referred to it as the British Open when awarding Bobby Jones the Claret Jug in 1930 at Hoylake. Both are acceptable 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 13, 2021

Spiranac was asked to weigh in on Mickelson’s comments, though she apparently cannot see them. Mickelson has allegedly blocked Spiranac on Twitter.

“I can’t see he blocked me lol,” she wrote.

I can’t see he blocked me lol — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 13, 2021

It’s unclear why Mickelson blocked Spiranac on Twitter, but we’d certainly like to know the reason.

The Open Championship will begin on Thursday morning, with coverage beginning on The Golf Channel at 4 a.m. E.T.