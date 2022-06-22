Paige Spiranac Reveals Picks For The Travelers Championship

Paige Spiranac has made her picks for the Travelers Championship, which starts on Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Spiranac did well with her U.S. Open picks, as she got her Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley picks right.

She likes Scottie Scheffler to likely win this tournament and she's also a fan of Davis Riley because he's "trending in the right direction."

As for her top 10 pick, she's a big fan of Joaquin Niemann and for her two top 20s, she likes Lucas Glover and Aaron Wise.

This tournament is always a big one, especially since it's just three weeks before the Open Championship. The latter is the final major of the golf season.

We'll have to see if Spiranac can keep her hot streak going when this event kicks off on Thursday morning from Connecticut.

Coverage of the Travelers Championship can be seen on CBS and the Golf Channel.