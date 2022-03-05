Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Thing She Won’t Talk About

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac announced some big podcast news this past week.

Spiranac has a new co-host: Amanda Rose.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer is teaming up with the Florida graduate.

So @AmandaGolf59 and I can both shoot in the 70s and take thirst traps. Multi talented women if you ask me😉Subscribe to the podcast to show some women in golf some love-https://t.co/a5BcZmkzZK pic.twitter.com/xO6nfTs7zQ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 26, 2022

Spiranac and Rose will be discussing everything in the golf world and more, but there’s one topic off-limits for her.

The social media star will not be discussing her personal life.

“I think a lot of people think I don’t talk about it because of my business, and if I say that I’m with someone or I’m married, then I’ll lose male followers, and that’s actually not the case,” Spiranac said.

However, she added: “I am so open and honest about everything in my life, as you guys can tell from the podcast, that I want something to myself, and having a public relationship is very difficult, and as soon as you make it public, you’re giving everyone the right to ask questions and you have to then answer them.”

Spiranac discussed her reasoning on Playing A Round.

“If I do post about it, and I end up breaking up with that person, I then have to talk about the break-up cause I owe that to everyone because I made my relationship public,” Spiranac said.

“Also, it’s just people tend to get involved, and I don’t like that. When a big milestone has happened in my life, it’s always turned into something that is not joyous anymore because people comment on it and they turn it into something that’s it not, and so I just want to leave my relationship and my family and things that are really, really, really important to me out of it.”